JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OLLI. Stephens cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

