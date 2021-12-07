JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $5.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

