JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.58) price objective on the stock.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.26) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.91) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.91) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.59) to GBX 1,200 ($15.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 968.33 ($12.84).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD opened at GBX 216.60 ($2.87) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 711.91 ($9.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.11.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.