JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.30 Per Share

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JFJ stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 662 ($8.78). The company had a trading volume of 689,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,154. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 577 ($7.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.04 ($9.87). The company has a current ratio of 103.57, a quick ratio of 103.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 685.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 651.36.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

