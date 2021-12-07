JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,173,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.

