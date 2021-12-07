JulSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $12.60 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00057796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.08 or 0.08490879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,420.13 or 0.99907125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00077342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002671 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

