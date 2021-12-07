K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.99. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$36.95, with a volume of 5,689 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.52 million and a P/E ratio of 42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

