KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock worth $15,267,641 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $44.45. 27,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.24. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

