Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $498.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.50 million. Kennametal reported sales of $440.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.00. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

