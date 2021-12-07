Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 22.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,445,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.65. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

