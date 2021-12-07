Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,346,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $337.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $261.00 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

