Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

