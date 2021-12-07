Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 143,895 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

