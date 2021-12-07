Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $230.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.46 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

