Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $57.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13.

