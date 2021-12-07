Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,780,638. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

