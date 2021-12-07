Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,474 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $295.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

