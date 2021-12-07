Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,154 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

NYSE:T opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

