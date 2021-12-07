Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PSF stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.