Kforce Inc. (KFRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Kforce has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

