KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Equities researchers at KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.