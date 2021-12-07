Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) versus LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Financial Contrast

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10% LiveVox N/A -110.85% -32.32%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kidoz and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveVox 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kidoz presently has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 303.85%. LiveVox has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 142.98%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than LiveVox.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and LiveVox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $7.15 million 9.56 $100,000.00 $0.01 52.05 LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kidoz beats LiveVox on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

