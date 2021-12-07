Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,409,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 4.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

