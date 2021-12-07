Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.91.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,044,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,249,618. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 82,197 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 210,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 62,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

