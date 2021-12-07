Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.93.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

