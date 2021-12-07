Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLPEF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $22.15. 2,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

