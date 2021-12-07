Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

