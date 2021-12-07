Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 817 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

