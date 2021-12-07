Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,239 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

URA stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46.

