Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 695 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Citigroup cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,701 in the last 90 days.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

