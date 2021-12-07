Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ImmuCell by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmuCell by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in ImmuCell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICCC opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a P/E ratio of 893.89 and a beta of 0.74. ImmuCell Co. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmuCell Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

