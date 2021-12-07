Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.61. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

