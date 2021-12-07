Krios (GIG) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $475,758.69 and $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010642 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00141506 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.00576854 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Krios Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.