Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KR. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

