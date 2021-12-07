Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $67.53. 498,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.97. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 109.7% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 186.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $558,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

