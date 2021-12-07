Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Down 1.2%

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 19,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,434,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KD shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 14,850 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $248,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Elly Keinan purchased 29,150 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $500,505.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 102,300 shares of company stock worth $1,745,876 in the last ninety days.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

