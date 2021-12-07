La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.26.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $664,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC).

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.