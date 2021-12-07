Lake Point Wealth Management Acquires 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.47. 57,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,135,974. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.51 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $430.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

