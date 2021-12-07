Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $667.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $598.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $711.83. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.