Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 71.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and $890,364.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

