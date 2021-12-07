Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,330,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

