Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 5.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Lemonade by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Lemonade by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lemonade by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMND. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of LMND opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.85. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

