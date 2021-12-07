LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LendingClub by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

NYSE:LC opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,682 shares of company stock valued at $519,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

