Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 14th

Liberty Resources Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LIBYU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 14th. Liberty Resources Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:LIBYU opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

