Liberum Capital Upgrades Mears Group (LON:MER) to “Buy”

Mears Group (LON:MER) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.92) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 205 ($2.72). Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:MER opened at GBX 189.75 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.46. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 139 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 228 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £210.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

