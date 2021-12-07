Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS LTGHY opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.