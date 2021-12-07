Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
OTCMKTS LTGHY opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.56.
