Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Life Storage worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

