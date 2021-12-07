Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.92. Approximately 33,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,078,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

