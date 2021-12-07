Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Trading Up 8.6%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$64.65 and last traded at C$64.35. Approximately 214,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 778,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.13.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.