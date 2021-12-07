Litecoin Cash Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $26,433.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,211.91 or 0.99826209 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,101,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

